We have seen Austin Reaves take his game to the next level for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season. He became one of the most dangerous pick-and-roll orchestrators in the league, and his buttery touch from midrange as well as his craftiness when making his way to the rim allows him to manufacture easy points from the foul line. But with his experience playing for Team USA, there may be another level for him to reach in the coming years — and LeBron James is certainly liking what he's seeing from his Lakers teammate.

On Monday night, the USA squad that will compete for the 2023 FIBA World Cup crown squared off against Puerto Rico. In a huge show of trust, head coach Steve Kerr brought out the Lakers guard as one of his first guys off the bench. And Reaves repaid that trust almost immediately, scoring impressive buckets to give the USA a bit of separation against their opponents.

As a result, LeBron James dropped a take that will be music to Lakers fans' ears all over the globe, expressing support and praise for Austin Reaves on his official Twitter account.

“A-R you so COLD man!!! 🫡🙏🏾👑 #TeamUSA,” James wrote.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

LeBron James has always been a fan of Austin Reaves, even when Reaves was just a bit player off the bench for the Lakers. James has always admired the way he can contribute in multiple facets of the game, compete on the defensive end, keep the ball moving, and space the floor for a team that needed scoring punch on the perimeter.

Thus, seeing James praise Reaves isn't exactly a surprise. But there are levels to this. The King knows just how important it can be to represent one's country, and what it can mean for one's career. But most importantly, the honor of making it into the team isn't something to take lightly, and the Lakers guard is clearly proving that he's well worth the inclusion for Steve Kerr and company.

The hope for Lakers fans now is that Reaves not only excels in the World Cup, but also remains healthy for the 2023-24 campaign.