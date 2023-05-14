Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James didn’t need to say a lot to drop the ultimate praise on his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Austin Reaves, who played a pivotal role in eliminating the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Playoffs series.

Reaves was sensational for the Lakers in Game 6, which saw them blow out the Warriors to secure their ticket to the West Finals. The 24-year-old guard finished with 23 points, five rebounds and six assists as the Purple and Gold took the 122-101 win.

Even better, Reaves undoubtedly recorded the highlight of the game when he drained a halfcourt shot as the halftime buzzer sounded. Not only it ensured the Lakers a seven-point lead heading to the break, it was also a massive confidence booster as LA proceeded to get the job done.

AUSTIN REAVES FROM HALF-COURT AT THE BUZZER 🚨pic.twitter.com/7ftZ3TqPRW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

A day after Reaves and the Lakers’ incredible showing, James took to Instagram to heap some praise on his young teammate. He shared Reaves’ Instagram post featuring the video of his buzzer-beater and various photos from Game 6. James captioned it with “HIM!!!!!!!!”

LeBron James showing love to Austin Reaves after his big game and halfcourt buzzer-beater at halftime in Game 6. You love to see it #Lakers #NBA pic.twitter.com/S2fBSrPQHX — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) May 14, 2023

It’s quite clear that LeBron James loves playing alongside Austin Reaves. Not only has Reaves thrived alongside the superstar, but it’s also clear he has earned his trust. Now, it’s paying off big time for LA.

Hopes are high that Reaves will be able to continue producing for the Lakers at a high level when they play the Denver Nuggets in the West Finals. Based on what he has shown so far, though, there’s no reason to believe that he couldn’t respond to the call.