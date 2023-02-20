For all the controversies Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has been through, particularly off the court, Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James wants everyone to know how much he appreciates his former running mate.

“It’s always good to see him. I’m very proud of him,” LeBron James said about his former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers. following the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City Sunday night (via Kyle Goon). “Very proud of the man that he has become in his life right now.”

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had a bit of a reunion in the All-Star Game as the former selected the latter to be part of his side against Team Giannis of Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving played well for Team LeBron, as he racked up 32 points on 14-for-21 shooting from the field and also dished out a total of 15 assists in only 29 minutes on the floor. However, his effort was not enough to help LeBron James’ team to come away with a win, as they suffered a 184-175 loss.

LeBron James scored 13 points but played in only 14 minutes after reportedly suffering a hand injury during the game. It doesn’t appear to be anything serious, though, so he can still be expected to play this coming Thursday at home versus the Golden State Warriors.

On the season, LeBron James is averaging 30.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game for the Lakers, who are still trying to put themselves in much better position to make the playoffs.