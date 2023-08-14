LeBron James is arguably the greatest player ever. He's also been extremely consistent throughout the course of his NBA career, something that's translated to the NBA 2K franchise. James is always among the highest rated players in the game which did not change with his 96 rating in NBA 2K24. Ronnie 2K recently addressed the process of rating a superstar like LeBron.

“He (LeBron James) has the longest sample size,” Ronnie 2K told me during a recent interview. “He’s done it consistently for 20 years, he’s had very few injuries, at least extended ones, so it is kind of hard to change his rating because you sort of know who he is. We are sort of expecting him to be what he has been in year 21.

“It’s going to be hard for him to spike higher in rating, or dip way lower because it’s still LeBron James.”

Rating LeBron James in NBA 2K24

Ronnie 2K made it clear that sample size plays a large role. For example, even a player like Kawhi Leonard received an impressive rating despite dealing with no shortage of injuries over the past few seasons.

LeBron James' sample size makes it challenging to change his rating, however. Even if LeBron were to struggle this season his track record will probably keep his rating in the 90s. It also wouldn't be surprising to see James' rating increase a bit with another strong campaign.

The Lakers are certainly hopeful that LeBron will perform well once again and potentially lead them to a championship.