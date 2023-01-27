Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still basketball royalty in the virtual realm, particularly in NBA 2k. That’s after The King has been given an overall rating of 98 by NBA 2K23. No other player has a rating of 98 or better. Only LeBron James.

The 👑 is back on top of the #2KRatingspic.twitter.com/ZQ8UOQKIQd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 26, 2023

This is the highest it’s been for LeBron James’ NBA 2K23 rating since. He started with a 96 overall rating and that plateaued until the latest update that gave the four-time NBA MVP a 98 rating.

At age 38, LeBron James has busied himself with embarrassing Father Time during the ongoing 2022-23 NBA season. He is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game while also shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Despite his atrocious numbers from behind the arc, LeBron James is still posting a 58.7 TS% and 55.3 eFG%. James can still get to the rim almost at will. With teams trotting out smaller and smaller five-man lineups, LeBron James’ heft and height as a bully-balling point-forward for the Lakers have become more of an advantage for him.

Since the calendar changed from 2022 to 2023, LeBron James’ immense basketball prowess has gotten even more noteworthy. So far this year, James has put up an average of 33.6 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the floor while also dishing out 8.0 assists and grabbing 9.4 rebounds per outing.

The Lakers are going to need James to be in that form if they are to catch the train to the 2022 NBA Playoffs, with the team still outside of the Play-in Tournament picture at the moment.

Rounding the top five of the NBA 2k23 latest ratings are Luka Doncic (2nd), Nikola Jokic (3rd), Giannis Antetokounmpo (4th), and Joel Embiid (5th).