Dennis Schroder unveiled an insanely good side of himself during the FIBA World Cup. The Team Germany star led his squad all the way into a world championship through his playmaking and scoring prowess. All of his effort and sacrifice paid off in Manila as he was named the FIBA World Cup MVP. One of the first people to greet him for the astonishing accolade was his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, LeBron James.

LeBron James is one of the best people in the NBA when it comes to forming a bond. He sticks up for his men which makes it easier to develop better team chemistry. Even when teammates part ways with him, they still remain in touch. This is exactly what he exemplified with the Team Germany star. He immediately posted on Instagram so that his ex-Lakers brother could be given his flowers.

LeBron James on Dennis Schroder's MVP win at the #FIBAWorldCup2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ch1B3htii — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) September 11, 2023

Dennis Schroder netted the award after leading the way in Serbia's defeat at the FIBA World Cup. More than that, he was amazingly consistent with his level of production throughout the whole tournament. He notched 19.1 points per game, including a massive 30-point masterclass against Australia and 24 points when they faced Slovenia. His dime-dropping chops were also on display. He averaged 6.1 assists per game which translated into his teammates getting better looks, per FIBA.

To wrap it up, his defense was also insanely good during their run. He got 1.4 steals per game which meant a lot in swinging games that were tightly contested. These all combined for a massive FIBA World Cup MVP win. All of these deserve massive respect and it is just amazing that a former Lakers teammate was the one to recognize it first.