Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James absolutely loved the now viral moment between Austin Reaves and former Purple and Gold teammate Dennis Schroder.

For those who missed it, after Germany took down Team USA in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup, Reaves waited for Schroder outside the Germans' locker room to congratulate him once again. Dennis the Menace gave his jersey to his ex-Lakers teammate as well before they proceeded to exchange pleasantries.

Schroder shared the video of their meeting on Instagram and wrote a rather awesome caption to show his love for Reaves.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Gives me tears in the eyes seeing you in front of our locker room after the game still going thr[o]u[gh] the pain b[e]c[ause] I know how big of a winner you are!! You are a bad man on the court [and] off the court you are one of the most genuine persons Brodie .. that's why the world loves you! Stay that way [and] whatever the MAX is in 4 years that's what you gonna get,” Schroder said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dennis Schröder (@ds17_fg)

As for LeBron, he shared the video on his Instagram story after seeing it. He then shared how proud he is of the two, writing: “My dawgs! Love you boys!!!!”

LeBron Jameson this Austin Reaves-Dennis Schroder moment in the FIBA World Cup: "My dawgs! Love you boys!!!!" pic.twitter.com/MxsdckQWOU — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) September 10, 2023

It was definitely an incredible moment between Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder. While they just faced off against each other and one was experiencing the emotions of the brutal defeat, it didn't stop them from showing their respect for each other.

Similarly, LeBron James showed everyone that he has nothing but admiration for the two. While Schroder is no longer his teammate after the guard signed with the Toronto Raptors this offseason, it's clear that he has nothing but love for him.

Maybe next year, we'll see LeBron and Schroder face off each other once again in the Olympics.