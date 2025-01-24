As the Los Angeles Lakers look ahead to the trade deadline, they are also coming off an impressive performance where they beat the defending NBA champions the Boston Celtics, 117-96, on Thursday night. While the Lakers look to possibly add a center per Anthony Davis' request, star LeBron James spoke after the game about what led to the positive performance.

James finished the game with 20 points on shooting nine of 20 from the field to go along with 14 rebounds and six assists which helped out other teammates like Davis and Austin Reaves who both had 24 and 23 points respectively. When speaking to the media, James spoke about how they “executed” what the game plan was against the Celtics according to Spectrum SportsNet.

“We had a game plan and we executed,” James said. “For the majority of 48 minutes, we executed. And we know it's a great team, defending champions, great players, and they're gonna put you in situations that's uncomfortable, but you have to be uncomfortable in order to compete with them.”

“Just showed us that we can take a game plan to execute,” James continued. “Like I said, our coaches gave us a game plan that they felt like it was the best in order to help us win this game and we just execute as a team.”

Lakers' LeBron James on what he wants to see from second half of season

As fans await to see if the Lakers will trade for another star, the team can easily build off a win like Thursday as they protected home floor against a tough team like Boston. James would accredit their outing to their “communication” and their protection of the basketball.

“Just our communication was really good,” James said. “We knew what we wanted to execute especially defensively, and we executed that. Offensively, we didn't turn the ball over, and they're pretty good defensively as well. We didn't turn the ball over, we didn't force a lot of shots, we were good at all facets.”

Even with the huge win, James isn't too high as he wants to see the team excel in the second half of the season, ultimately leading to a championship run.

“It's an NBA season, I don't get too high or I get too low,” James said. “Stay even-keeled so, you know, we've been up and down a little bit, you know, throughout the majority of the season, hopefully, it's the first 41 we were up and down. Hopefully the next 41 we can kind of build and trend higher trend up. So I think we've, hopefully, we've learned from some of the mistakes that we've made through the first 41. We were kind of up and down the first 41 so hopefully we can use our things that we did in the first 41 to now these next 41 to get better at it. Not have to look back and be ‘Okay, what are we doing?' We should be able to learn from this.”

At any rate, the Lakers are now 24-18 which puts them fifth in the Western Conference as they next face superstar Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.