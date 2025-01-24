The Los Angeles Lakers have managed to weather some adversity in early December, as they have righted the ship by fixing their defensive woes. They are entering their heavyweight clash against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night with a 23-18 record, although in the loaded Western Conference, they will not have much room for error — hence Anthony Davis and LeBron James' urgings towards the Lakers front office to make some more moves before the trade deadline.

Davis, in particular, believes that the Lakers are only a piece or two away from legitimately competing for a championship; the 31-year-old star big man wants to win another championship for the Purple and Gold, especially when there continues to be plenty of talk discrediting their 2020 NBA championship triumph.

“I think we need another big. I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been the four. Having a big out there, we know it worked. We won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard],” Davis said in a sitdown interview with ESPN's Shams Charania. “We are (one to two pieces away). I really feel like we are.”

Indeed, Davis has never been shy in admitting that he is at his most comfortable when he's playing alongside a more bruising big man. And when there is evidence that such a setup works, then it's hard to dissuade the Lakers star from that point of view — even when he's more of a mismatch issue at the five thanks to his versatility on both ends of the floor.

It's unclear, however, just how willing the Lakers will be to part ways with their remaining draft assets to accommodate Davis' preference. But one thing's for sure, the Lakers will have to make a move or two to challenge for a championship and make the most out of the remaining elite years of James' career.

Will the Lakers trade for Walker Kessler?

There's too much smoke regarding a potential Lakers trade for Walker Kessler that there is a legitimate chance that they move for the Utah Jazz center in a trade that will move Anthony Davis to the four. Kessler is only 23 years of age, so it's not as if he'll only be a rental acquisition for the Purple and Gold.

Alas, acquiring Kessler will require the Lakers to give up a first-round pick at the minimum. The Jazz value Kessler highly, and he has one and a half seasons left in his rookie contract, making him quite the bargain.