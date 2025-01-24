Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks got pretty close to agreeing to a trade that would've sent Dejounte Murray to L.A. Now, a year and a trade later, Murray remains a solid fit for a Lakers team looking for athleticism, youth and defensive toughness on the perimeter. The question once again is: Will Rob Pelinka move the necessary draft capital with Austin Reaves still off the table?

In this latest entry into our Lakers Trade Targets series, let's take a look at a player Los Angeles definitely likes and would absolutely help both in terms of talent and fit, but whose availability on the trade market is incredibly difficult to figure out.

The Pros

Before the Lakers traded away D'Angelo Russell, they had enough offensive firepower to stay with most teams, but struggled mightily to gets stops. Now, with Dorian Finney-Smith on the roster, they've been able to get those stops more frequently, but the offense (especially when either Reaves or LeBron James — let alone both — are off the court) has taken a few steps back.

Murray could start alongside Reaves as a two-headed perimeter approach with interior hubs like James and Anthony Davis in the starting group (rounded out by Finney-Smith in this case). Then, when Max Christie comes in as the first sub, Reaves could go to the bench to get ready to anchor units with fewer starters.

Murray is one of the few primary ball handlers strong enough on defense to also act as the primary point-of-attack defender, something the Lakers desperately lacked with Russell. At 6'5″ with a 6'10” wingspan, Murray could guard either point or shooting guards. Murray's defense next to Reaves (who is fine as a secondary perimeter defender), plus Finney-Smith also on the perimeter, would alleviate the colossal effort asked of Davis night in, night out.

Then, in situations that call for more defense, the Lakers could even go to Murray, Christie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Finney-Smith and Davis. This just hasn't been an option for a Lakers coach since Frank Vogel had the collection of demons that won the 2019–20 championship.

Murray is also young enough (28) to fit Davis' timeline after James departs. Of the players out there even remotely available, Murray probably checks the most boxes based on what the Lakers need right now.

The Cons

In terms of basketball, there really aren't many.

Murray's three-point shooting has fallen significantly this season compared to last, but honestly, it's basically impossible to hold anything against anyone playing for the New Orleans Pelicans this campaign. They've had so many injuries and so much turmoil that I truly don't know how to analyze anyone. More on this in a bit.

If the shooting doesn't improve, that would obviously be an issue, but I think he's somewhere between the 30.2% he's at this year and the 36% he shot last season. He's a career 34% three-point shooter. He'll be fine, even given the scars Lakers fans carry with shooters who forgot to shoot when they got to Los Angeles.

Murray's defense has slipped a little over the last couple years, but again, a lot of that can be chalked up to situation. Having to play next to Trae Young defensively on the perimeter seems like a nightmare. And again, New Orleans is such a disaster this year that there's no way to tell anything about anyone.

The Cost

Here's where things get tricky. Even before getting to what the Lakers would have to send to the Pelicans of all teams remember, things weren't exactly hunky dory between the two franchises during the infamous Davis negotiations. On top of that, league sources aren't necessarily sure about the extent to which New Orleans is willing to tear down what was one of the more exciting rosters in the NBA because of a nightmare injury season.

Before the season, the Pelicans sent out Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. and two first-round picks (plus other contracts) for Murray. Cursed season aside, turning right around and trading him to the same Lakers organization that forcefully traded for your preview franchise player is a tough look.

It's for these reasons Murray is going to cost both the first-rounders the Lakers can trade with very little (if any) protection, plus Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht — whom sources say the Lakers still hold in extremely high regard despite his shooting woes the last couple months.

The Likelihood

Based on current intel, it's pretty unlikely Rob Pelinka is going to use both the first-rounders at his disposal this season. Word to the effect has slowly made its way around the league after he didn't attach a first-rounder to Russell's expiring contract to land a higher impact player than Finney-Smith. It's probably no coincidence, therefore, that we recently got our first report of concern from James and Davis.

Pelinka and the rest of the organization were thrilled when Knecht felt to them at 17 in last year's draft. Current shooting slump aside, that was one of the few wins the front office has enjoyed in the last couple years. Putting Knecht at risk, as well as moving two first-rounders they've mostly kept out of trade conversations to this point, seems exceedingly unlikely.

But hey, if the Lakers remain in striking distance of homecourt for the first round all the way up to the deadline and Vanderbilt stays healthy long enough for them to be comfortable moving Hachimura, maybe they swing big in a couple weeks.