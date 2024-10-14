The Los Angeles Lakers are inching closer to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Of course, one of the biggest parts of LA's success is veteran forward LeBron James. James will begin his 22nd season with great energy. However, before his next campaign, James raved about the opportunity he had to play alongside Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry on Team USA.

James, Curry, and Durant helped lead Team USA to their fourth straight gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Each star played a pivotal role in the team's success with no shortage of clutch moments. James spoke about the firepower of having such talent on the squad, beginning with a four-word response during a post-practice Lakers media availability on Monday.

“How do you lose?” James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Should've, could've, would've, but we didn't. You have myself, [Kevin Durant], and [Steph Curry], you have that type of firepower at any moment… We all got our opportunities. You see what Steph did in the gold medal game. You see what he was doing in the semifinals. You see what KD was doing when he came back from his injury, and I was able to sprinkle my moments in throughout the entire summer. But I mean, how do you lose when you have three of the best players to play the game of basketball in this league.”

The Steph Curry moment LeBron James referenced was when he scored 60 points over his final two games with Team USA to help the squad to victory. Furthermore, Kevin Durant injured his calf before training camp but returned as a reliable offensive threat.

The trio of superstars helped make Team USA proud, but now, each will embark on another journey to win a championship in 2025. Can LeBron James and the Lakers overcome stout opposition and make it happen?