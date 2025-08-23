Matthew Tkachuk wasn't at 100 percent when the Florida Panthers won their second consecutive Stanley Cup. He still made an impact, but it wasn't quite as significant as the one he made the first time around. The lack of production stemmed from an adductor injury he suffered at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the Panthers forward finally underwent surgery to repair it a few weeks ago.

The surgery will help Tkachuk get some additional rest after a busy three years of Stanley Cup runs and international play. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Tkachuk could miss the first four months of the season, which puts him out of the lineup until January or February.

The Panthers have made it to the Finals every season since Tkachuk joined the team in a trade from the Calgary Flames, and the violent nature in which he plays the game has begun to catch up with him. If the Panthers can bridge the gap over the first four months, a rested and healthy Tkachuk re-joining the team near the trade deadline is better than any acquisition Bill Zito could make.

While the Panthers won't be able to stretch the injury out long enough to get the benefit of long-term injury reserve circumvention, they have the depth to make up for Tkachuk's absence in the interim.

Who will make up for Matthew Tkachuk's absence?

The Panthers have some players ready to step up while Tkachuk is away, notably Mackie Samoskevich. Samoskevich recorded 31 points in 72 games this season and was already slated to take on a more prominent role this season. However, the absence of Tkachuk will give him an even bigger role than expected.

While Samoskevich filled in admirably last season, he lost his spot in the lineup once everyone became healthy in the postseason. Tkachuk returning from his adductor injury and the addition of Brad Marchand filled up two places on the wings, and sent Samoskevich to the press box for the majority of the playoffs. He played just four games during the run and didn't see any action after the second round.

The Panthers' younger players getting an opportunity to play more meaningful minutes will only help the team heading for their third Stanley Cup. It isn't easy to lose a player of Tkachuk's stature, but Florida has shown they'll be just fine. The question now for Tkachuk is whether he'll be ready to wear the stars and stripes at the 2026 Olympics.