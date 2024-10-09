The Los Angeles Lakers had an eventful 2024 offseason that was largely highlighted by the arrival of former USC basketball guard Bronny James. Bronny, the son of LeBron and Savannah, suffered a scary cardiac arrest during the summer before his freshman season. Fortunately, he fully recovered and continued chasing his NBA endeavors. However, Bronny's parents will not forget the incident, expressing gratitude to all involved in treating James.

“I think, at the end of the day, it was just about us just supporting each other and just being super grateful for the outcome,” Savannah James began, via an episode of Uninterrupted.

LeBron James concurred, thanking the first responders and everybody on USC's staff from when Bronny was struck with the scare at a practice.

“Shout out to the man above. One. To the whole coaching staff, training staff, members of that program… They are the reason Bronny is alive now and smiling and thriving and doing what any 19-year-old should be doing, and that's living out their dream,” James said.

Bronny understandably had a challenging time readjusting to playing basketball after his health episode. He averaged just 4.8 points in 19.3 minutes per game. Yet, James stuck with the process. He impressed scouts in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, and as a result, his chances of being drafted increased. The Lakers ended up selecting James with their 55th pick in the second round of the draft, further pushing him toward achieving his professional goals.

LeBron James spoke highly of Bronny's dedication to basketball, despite his serious health scare.

“As a parent, you're like, you know, ‘You had a cardiac arrest.' In his mind, he's like, ‘Can I or can I not play ball again?' And if the answer is yes, ‘When can I play ball again”? James added.

It is great to see Bronny James healthy in 2024. Hopefully, he can stay the course and keep working toward the professional success he desires.