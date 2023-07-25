Bronny James, the USC freshman basketball star and son of NBA legend LeBron James, has reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout on Monday, according to TMZ.

A source told TMZ that at 9:26 AM PT Monday, someone made a 911 call from USC's Galen Center, where the Trojans practice. The call was a “Code 3” according to the source, which means the ambulance should use lights and sirens to get to the emergency as fast as possible.

A spokesperson for LeBron James and his family told TMZ, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James is an 18-year-old, 6-foot-3 guard out of Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. The four-star recruit chose to stay close to home at USC over other offers from schools like Ohio State and Oregon.

Bronny is best known as the oldest child of Savannah (née Brinson) and LeBron James. The couple had Bronny in 2004, as 19-year-old LeBron was starting his second season in the NBA. Growing up, Bronny played for different youth teams around the country in the Cleveland, Miami, and Los Angeles areas, following his father's career.