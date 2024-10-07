It happened on Sunday, what Los Angeles Lakers fans had been anticipating since the NBA Draft, LeBron James and Bronny James shared the court together making history, sort of.

During the second quarter of the Lakers preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Bronny James checked into the game with LeBron James already on the court. It’s historic in the sense that it’s the first time a father/son duo played together in an NBA game. But it wont’ become official until it happens in the regular season.

In any case, fans took to social media to react to the James’ duo taking the court together. Some of them marveled at the historic accomplishment.

Others commented on how it’s a cool moment even if it doesn’t quite count in the history books due it being preseason.

And others just continued to marvel at the fact that this is actually happening, that LeBron and Bronny are really on the same team and playing together.

Before the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick explained that Bronny James and LeBron James on the court together would have to come naturally and not feel like a gimmick. Some speculated that it could happen during the Lakers’ Sunday preseason game against the Suns.

Redick obviously felt like Sunday was the right time to play them together. Bronny had made his preseason debut the game prior against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He stood out that game due to his defensive intensity. LeBron, on the other hand, sat out against the Wolves.

The Lakers selected Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He declared for the draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

The Lakers open the 2024-25 season at home on Oct. 22 against the Timberwolves.