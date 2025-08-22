The New York Yankees entered their series against the Boston Red Sox on a roll. Aaron Boone's team put on a show offensively over the past week, going on a five-game winning streak. However, Boston put an end to that momentum with a 6-3 road win. While the Red Sox got clutch hits late in the game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. said that he, Aaron Judge, and the Yankees are to blame.

New York's offense tied a team record early in the game. Chisholm Jr. was all over the place for New York, scoring a run and chipping in another RBI that tied the game at 3-3. However, it was the Yankees defense that did the team in against Boston. The Yankees had four errors throughout the game, including one by Chisholm Jr. in the infield.

New York's All-Star second baseman took the blame for the loss. According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Chisholm Jr. believes the game was more about the Yankees' self-inflicted errors rather than what Boston was doing well.

“I feel like we definitely gave them spots to win,” Chisholm Jr. said. “I felt like tonight was one of those nights that we beat ourselves. Sometimes you’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, you beat yourself tonight. Tomorrow, come out better and focus more.’”

Boone's defense has been a major issue throughout the season. New York did what they could to address the infield and its bullpen at the trade deadline. The Yankees traded for Colorado Rockies veteran Ryan McMahon, who has vastly improved the defense at third base. Despite all of the moves, New York still has some kinks to work out.

Judge and the Yankees are working on tracking down the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Each divisional game means that much more, especially in the final stretch of the season. Chisholm Jr. stepped up and took the blame, giving New York's fanbase optimism as they continue their series against their arch rivals.