LeBron James absolutely loved Patrick Beverley’s clutch basket in the fourth quarter that almost gave the Los Angeles Lakers the win against the Boston Celtics.

After Anthony Davis bricked his 3-point shot in the closing seconds, Beverley literally rose up to the occasion and rebounded the ball for the epic putback slam. He couldn’t come up more clutch with that dunk, as it gave the Lakers the 104-102 lead with 18.2 seconds remaining in the game.

James couldn’t believe what Beverley just did, and his face says it all. Of course the Laker star was delighted, but the surprise was clear. And who can blame him?

We are all LeBron James after that Patrick Beverley putback dunk 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZuZ4GxJD4H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

Unfortunately for Patrick Beverley, LeBron James and the Lakers, the Celtics were able to tie things up and force overtime after a rather chaotic ending. Beverley made and missed a free throw to make the game 105-102, but a Pat Bev foul on a Jaylen Brown shot allowed the Beantown team to extend the contest.

It would have been an incredible way to seal the game had the Lakers been able to close it in the fourth quarter. Beverley would have been hailed as a hero as well, especially since we all know how intense the Lakers-Celtics rivalry is.

But hey, credit should still be given to Beverley. How often do you see him dunk the ball like that in such a clutch situation? He has always been a guy who fights for the ball, and he showed just that on Saturday night.