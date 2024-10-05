LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's time together with the Los Angeles Lakers did not go as planned but that does not mean that there is any animosity between the two stars. Despite media members claiming that Westbrook was used as the “scapegoat” of the failed Lakers teams, James fired back by calling out the shameless claim.

The statement came from the Boston Celtics' television broadcast commentating tandem of Drew Carter and Brian Scalabrine, who said they hope that Westbrook makes “nine threes” against the Lakers, a franchise they felt mistreated him. James responded on X, formerly Twitter, to a clip of the quote during the Celtics vs. Nuggets preseason game on Oct. 4.

“Took a trip all the way to Abu Dhabi to be on my..,” James tweeted. “Eat some breakfast first! Anyways Brodie a LEGEND.”

James referenced Abu Dhabi, where the game was played in the Etihad Arena to kick off the 2024-2025 NBA preseason. The Celtics wound up winning the matchup 107-103.

On the same day, the Lakers also played their first preseason game in Pittsburgh, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-107. James did not play in the game but watched his son, Bronny James, make a layup in the final minute to score his first NBA points.

Russell Westbrook's time with LeBron James and the Lakers

When Russell Westbrook was traded to the Lakers in 2021, the league was supposed to be put on notice by the new trio in Los Angeles. The former MVP came over from the Washington Wizards to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who had just won a title two years before.

However, despite entering the season as one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference, the Lakers shockingly failed to make the playoffs in Westbrook's first year with the team. Los Angeles was criticized for its inefficient roster construction with many claiming that Westbrook's game did not fit well alongside James and Davis.

The following year, Westbrook reverted to the bench for the first time in his career and saw his numbers drop across the board. The Lakers qualified for the play-in tournament but were ultimately swept by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.