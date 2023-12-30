On "The Pat Bev Pod", Patrick Beverly believes that Darvin Ham's benching of Russell Westbrook last season was strategic following D'Angelo Russell being moved to the bench unit.

Sixers guard and “The Pat Bev Pod” star Patrick Beverley has an interesting theory regarding D'Angelo Russell joining the bench unit for the Lakers. Beverly on the latest edition of his podcast brought up Russell being moved to the bench and compared it to Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham benching Russell Westbrook a few games into the start of the season.

“Lakers benched D'Lo and I, and I look back on it and I think it was very strategic what Darvin Ham did to able to have the ability to bench a player like Russell Westbrook. Now you can bench anybody.”

When Beverly's podcast co-host Adam Ferrone that Westbrook took the benching differently, embracing the role in service of the team, Beverly responded, “I understand, but I don't know if he meant to do that on purpose or that was a strategic move. Any type of guard that comes to the Lakers while he's coaching, I benched Russell, I'll bench you. I'd bench you, I'd bench you. You know what I'm saying? To get what I want on the team.

D'Angelo Russell's benching is similar to Russell Westbrook's in the scope of making an adjustment due to their respective performances. Westbrook was struggling to start the 2022-2023 season in the starting lineup, averaging 10.3 points per game in the three games prior to his benching on October 28th against the Minnesota Timberwolves

His per game splits five games after he was moved to the second unit rose to a resounding 18.8 points per game, 7.2 assists per game and his plus/minus was 2.5. Although the Lakers continued to struggle for a myriad of other reasons in the opening stretch of last season, Westbrook played better in a reserved 6th man role.

D'Angelo Russell's move to the bench to start Austin Reaves seems to be done in the same vein. Russell has struggled tremendously to start the season, averaging 15.1 points per game this season. The point total is the lowest since his third season.

Perhaps Ham does have the strategic advantage of benching any player because of Westbrook's 2022 move to the bench, as Beverley alluded to. But, the change just might be what's best for the Lakers in their pursuit to contend for a championship.