As the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat Wednesday night, people have been focusing on the recent struggles of star LeBron James. While the talk of James retiring has been a topic of conversation, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green gave his opinions on the slump the Lakers star is currently in.

Green spoke about James on his self-titled show released on Tuesday, where he would agree that “father time” is catching up to the all-time great basketball player, but not to the extent that he needs to consider retiring immediately.

“Is father time catching up to him, absolutely, because father time catches up to everyone,” Green said. “However, where I disagree is people are saying, we just saw it, he’s done now, we’ve been waiting on it, he’s done. No, no, no I disagree with that. Quite frankly what it looks like to me is he’s a little tired.”

“They played into the playoffs last year, they fought an uphill battle last year to actually get there and make it to the playoffs and then he comes in and does the Olympics,” Green continued. “That is a 2 month requirement, no time off. So what I think now is, Bron has hit a little bit of a wall right now. When you hit walls you eventually get through the wall, but right now I think he’s a little tired and hit a wall. Does that mean father time is catching up to him the way y’all are saying it? No.”

Lakers' LeBron James calls the offense “nasty”

Other than Green, there have been other former players like Jeff Teague saying James should retire after the showcase of the recent struggles. James is currently averaging 22 points, eight rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Part of the recent struggles has been James' performance from deep, as he has not made a single shot from that range in the last four games out of 19 attempts. While people would ask James about the possibility of playing all 82 games at 40 years old, he was more focused on the improvement of the team, according to ESPN.

“[Playing 82 games is] a goal, but, we'll see. It's something I ain't discussing right now,” James said. “Our offense is nasty right now.”

The Lakers are currently 12-9, which puts them ninth in the Western Conference as they look to get back on track against James' former team in the Heat Wednesday night.