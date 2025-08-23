Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent closed out a 29-27 win against the Kansas City Chiefs with a walk-off game-winning touchdown that erased a 17-point deficit on Friday. After Bagent signed a two-year, $10 million extension with the Bears, he led them to a thrilling victory in Chicago's preseason finale.

Bagent played the entire second half, connecting on 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards and closed out a two-minute drive to seal the win with a pass to J.T. Walker in the end zone.

TYSON BAGENT CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/QWTgrPAnDo — JPA (@jasrifootball) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Starting quarterback Caleb Williams closed out the first half with a two-minute drive that started to erase the Bears' 17-point deficit before halftime. Williams ended the first half the same way he started last Sunday night's preseason win versus the Bills, completing 5 of 6 passes, highlighted by a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was impressed by Williams' first-half performance, per NFL.com.

“The two minutes right before half, that was a good thing to see,” Johnson said. “We hadn't really had much success before halftime in the two-minute drill, so I was pleased to see that.”

Williams passed for 72 yards on the 78-yard drive, exiting after completing 11 of 15 passes for 113 yards with one touchdown, no turnovers, and a 116.8 passer rating.

“We all see what we can be,” Williams said. “There are flashes. There are often some pretty good moments in practice and in games that we've had so far. One of those moments today was the two-minute drive that we had before half.” Tyson Bagent earns Bears extension

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent earned his extension amid trade rumors. Bagent agreed to a two-year extension that could reach up to $16 million with incentives.

“The Bears are signing QB Tyson Bagent to a two-year, $10M contract extension with a max value of $16M with incentives, his reps at Milk and Honey Sports and Key Player Management tell The Insiders.”

Bagent's new deal keeps him with the Bears until 2027.