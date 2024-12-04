ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road to take on the Miami Heat Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Lakers-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Lakers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Heat Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Miami Heat: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles is not playing well at the moment. The Lakers do have a few key players they need to play well. LeBron James is averaging 22.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. You can fully expect James to play as many games as he can, as well. Anthony Davis is the other player. He leads the team with 27.8 points per game, and 11.5 rebounds. With James and Davis, the Lakers have a dangerous duo that can lead them to a win in any game.

The Heat are on a little bit of a rough stretch, as well. Miami has lost their last two games, and they are 5-5 in their last 10. In their last 10 games, the Heat are scoring just 111.1 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. The Heat have also not been hitting their threes as well as they have during the season. Los Angeles is a fairly average defensive team, but they should be able to have a better game against the Heat Wednesday night.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat are a good defensive team. They allow the eighth-fewest points per game, and they hold teams to just 46.4 percent shooting from the field. Miami also keeps teams to the fewest free throw attempts per game. The Heat do a great job staying out of foul trouble, and holding teams to a low score. Miami slows down the pace, and that is also a big reason for their ability to play solid defense. If Miami can keep the Lakers to a lower score in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Lakers have struggled lately. They have especially struggled on the offensive side of the court, which is going to play right into Miami's strengths. In their last five games, the Lakers have averaged less than 100 points per game. Los Angeles is not playing well on offense, so the Heat should be able to keep them from putting up a lot of points. If Miami can hold the Lakers to under 110 points, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Heat have had their fair share of Injuries. However, they should get a few of those players back. Most notably, Jimmy Butler. Although he is questionable, there is a good chance he ends up playing in this game. Along with that, Tyler Herro is scoring 23.7 points per game. If Butler is active for this game, there is a good chance the Heat can win at home.

Final Lakers-Heat Prediction & Pick

Neither team is playing great, but it should end up being a pretty good game. I will be taking the Lakers to win straight up.

Final Lakers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Lakers ML (+100)