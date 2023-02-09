It was only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with Russell Westbrook, and that day finally arrived on Wednesday. The Lakers were able to parlay Westbrook’s expiring contract, along with a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick, into three solid pieces that fit more seamlessly alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt. As a result, an overwhelming majority of fans and pundits viewed it as a masterstroke move for the Lakers.

However, one of James’ own flesh and blood decried the trade that sent the 2017 NBA MVP to the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce, called the Russell Westbrook trade an “L” on his Instagram story.

LeBron’s youngest son, Bryce, just posted this on IG 👀 Calling the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade a: “L” pic.twitter.com/AvHnnb3uO6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023

While that may look like disapproval from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s son at first glance, Bryce could still very well have plausible deniability regarding the intentions behind his IG story. After all, the post he shared from user @gridiron_clips_7 stated that the Jazz “now have enough to make a deep playoff run” after trading for Russell Westbrook.

Thus, Bryce could be calling that caption an “L”, saying that Westbrook is no longer capable of carrying a team on his shoulders. That, however, looks improbable.

Bryce’s older brother, Bronny, is a huge Russell Westbrook fan, and it stands to reason that Bryce too has fond memories of one of the most explosive point guards of all time. While Bryce is partial to Stephen Curry, given his number preference, the 15-year old definitely grew up watching Westbrook at his best.

Nonetheless, for LeBron James’ sake, this trade looks like a resounding “W”. It’s only a matter of the Lakers translating the better on-court fit provided by D-Lo, Beasley, and Vanderbilt on paper to tangible results.