Published November 10, 2022

By Erik Slater · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving missed his fourth-straight game Wednesday amid his suspension by the Brooklyn Nets. The team suspended Irving for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 following his repeated refusal to apologize for posts of an antisemitic film, saying the guard is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Irving apologized on Instagram hours later, to which the Nets responded with six steps he must complete before returning:

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

A week after Brooklyn’s announcement, LeBron James took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Irving remaining suspended. James said the outlined steps are “excessive” and Irving is “not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”

the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

There appear to be other players who agree with James’ assessment. NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown, a position Irving also holds, said some within the union have issues with Brooklyn’s requirements for the guard’s return. Marc Stein reported Tuesday that the team may have crafted the list with knowledge Irving would not complete the tasks.

“There is growing pessimism in various corners of the league that Kyrie Irving will ever play for the Nets again,” Stein said. “There is a feeling among some close to the process, I’m told, that the list was crafted with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release.”

Despite Stein’s report, Shams Charania said Irving and Adam Silver had a “productive and understanding” meeting Tuesday, “paving the way” for the seven-time All-Star to work through the steps of a potential return. However, Nets general manager Sean Marks told the media Wednesday that he has had no direct contact with Irving, instead speaking exclusively through the guard’s representatives.

“On the Kyrie front, when we have news to share and updates, we will do so at the appropriate time,” Marks said. “As of now there is nothing to share.”

Irving has not spoken publically since his Instagram apology last week.

Brooklyn has posted a 3-1 record since suspending the guard. Kevin Durant has led the way as the team’s lone go-to scorer, averaging 27.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 40 of 80 shooting during the span. The Nets have also shown a defensive resurgence under newly-hired head coach Jacque Vaughn, holding all four opponents under 100 points, the team’s longest streak since the 2014-15 season.

The earliest Irving will be eligible to return is Nov. 13 when Brooklyn faces the Lakers in Los Angeles.