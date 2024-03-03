LeBron James is now not only the leading scorer in history, but he has also become the first player ever to reach 40,000 points in the league. Sure enough, his latest feat left the NBA world in awe, with his peers sharing their congratulatory messages and praises for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.
James entered Saturday's contest with the Denver Nuggets needing just nine points to crack the 40,000-point mark. He surpassed that number in the second quarter via a tough lay-up, as he went on to finish the night with 26 points, four rebounds and nine assists.
LEBRON JAMES REACHES 40,000 CAREER POINTS 👑
He’s the first player to EVER reach this mark 🔥
pic.twitter.com/XKxT1yBWUx
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
Right after James broke the record, plenty of former and current NBA players took to social media to react to his milestone, including Lakers great Magic Johnson who was simply ecstatic to have witnessed firsthand how LeBron secured the NBA all-time scoring feat and now the 40,000 points achievement.
“Congratulations to LeBron James for being the first and only player in NBA history to score 40,000 points! I’m so glad I was here to witness such an incredible feat!” Johnson wrote. “I love that I’m here tonight, I got to see when LeBron broke Kareem’s record, and the fact I was the one who passed it to Kareem when he originally set the record! Now we need the Lakers to pull out a victory to make the night even bigger and better for LeBron!”
Kendrick Perkins, on the other hand, called James the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) as he heaped praise on James. LA legends Lamar Odom and Metta World Peace also congratulated James over his stunning achievement.
“Congratulations to my brother and the [GOAT] for the ONLY player ever to reach 40K!!!! Carry the hell on…” Perkins wrote.
“Congrats [LeBron James]. Top of the top,” World Peace added. Odom, for his part, simply said: “Congrats King James!!!”
Isaiah Thomas and Victor Oladipo didn't hide their amazement of LeBron as well, with IT saying: “40k!!!! Man he’s something else.”
Oladipo furthered, “Congrats bron 40, 000 is crazy.”
James definitely deserves all the praise he's getting. He's the personification of longevity and dominance, and it's doubtful we will get to see another player like him. While the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the game, it shouldn't take away the luster of what LeBron just accomplished.