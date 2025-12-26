Luka Doncic did not have to look far to find someone to blame after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets, 119-96, leaving their fans disappointed at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day.

The Lakers allowed the Rockets to have a strong start, scoring 37 points in the first quarter. The Purple and Gold never managed to bounce back, suffering their third straight defeat.

After the game, Doncic was an image of frustration. He, however, admitted that he was accountable for their loss.

“Everyone has to give better effort, starting with me,” said the 26-year-old star, as quoted by The Athletic's Dan Woike.

Doncic tallied 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, five rebounds, and seven assists. He also had a game-high six turnovers.

LeBron James added 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Austin Reaves, meanwhile, had to be pulled out early in the game after reaggravating his calf injury. He had 12 points in 15 minutes.

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles allowed Houston to shoot 53% from the field and got outrebounded, 48-25. The Rockets scored 23 points off the 16 turnovers of the Lakers.

The 26-year-old Doncic has said he needs to regain the defensive effort he showed in the first few games of the season. He has been slowed down by injuries as of late, but it shouldn't be an excuse for a perennial All-Star to play lackadaisically.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has repeatedly rhapsodized about making a complete effort on both ends, and as Doncic acknowledged, he should be the one setting an example for everyone.

The Lakers fell to 19-10, including 7-5 at home.