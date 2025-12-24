JJ Redick did not hide his frustration following the Los Angeles Lakers 132-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, calling out an anonymous player for a mental lapse on the defensive end.

Speaking postgame, Redick referenced a breakdown that underscored what he described as a lack of defensive awareness within the rotation, particularly amid injuries.

“We had a guy the other day, who hasn’t played a lot, who didn’t know what a flood was, in the middle of a game. So when we’re not healthy, we clearly have some room to grow in that area.”

Redick’s comments came as Los Angeles continued to struggle defensively. The loss dropped the Lakers to 17-10 and marked their second consecutive defeat. Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are allowing 121.6 points per contest, ranking 25th in the league during that span while posting a 5-5 record.

JJ Redick highlights defensive lapses as injuries test Lakers ahead of Christmas Day matchup

The defensive issues have coincided with a growing list of injuries that has disrupted the team’s continuity. Luka Doncic missed Tuesday’s game with a calf contusion, while Rui Hachimura was sidelined with right groin soreness and Gabe Vincent remained out due to lower back tightness. Center Jaxson Hayes exited early after suffering an ankle injury, logging just five minutes before being ruled out.

With several rotation players unavailable, Redick indicated that execution and awareness become even more critical, particularly on the defensive end where communication and recognition are essential. His pointed remarks suggested impatience with mistakes rooted in fundamentals rather than effort.

Despite the recent slide, Los Angeles has little time to regroup. The Lakers will return home for a nationally televised Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Rockets (17-10). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ABC and ESPN.

As injuries linger and the schedule tightens, Redick’s comments highlighted a broader concern: defensive understanding must improve quickly if the Lakers hope to stabilize during a challenging stretch of the season.