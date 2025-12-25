Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes the growing tension between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks has evolved into something larger than a typical on-court matchup, framing it as a rivalry that transcends the NBA landscape.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ Show, Perkins said the dynamic between the two stars has reshaped how he views the Phoenix Suns, shifting the focus away from established names and toward Brooks’ presence and influence.

“When you think about the Phoenix Suns, you don’t think about Devin Booker right now. You think about Dillon Brooks. I don’t give a damn what nobody say, this guy has become one of my favorite players in the NBA. Winning follows him. They hadn’t had a leader like him since CP3. He’s a culture changer. This is the best one on one rivalry in sports.”

Perkins doubled down on the claim, asserting that the repeated clashes between Brooks and James have elevated their matchups beyond basketball circles.

“We all agree this is the best individual rivalry in sports. We look forward to this and shout out to the Phoenix Suns because I didn’t believe y’all was going to be sh*t this year.”

LeBron James, Dillon Brooks exchanges fuel growing Lakers–Suns rivalry

The Los Angeles Lakers and Suns have already faced each other three times this season, with two additional meetings scheduled for Feb. 26 in Phoenix and April 10 at Crypto.com Arena. Phoenix has won two of the three matchups, including Tuesday’s 132-108 victory at Mortgage Matchup Center. Los Angeles claimed the other contest with a 116-114 win on Dec. 14.

Each meeting has featured noticeable exchanges between James and Brooks, including postgame remarks and in-game moments that have circulated widely on social media. In their most recent matchup, Brooks drew attention by high-fiving James after converting a free throw, a gesture that quickly went viral.

On the court, Brooks has been productive against Los Angeles. Across the three games, he is averaging 25.3 points and one rebound while shooting 62% from the field and 45% from three-point range in 27.1 minutes per game. James, meanwhile, has averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest against Phoenix while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc in 31.1 minutes.

As the season continues, James and the Lakers (19-9) will open a five-game homestand on Christmas Day, hosting the Houston Rockets (17-10) at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Luka Dončić is set to return to the lineup after missing the previous contest.

The Suns (16-13) will begin a four-game road trip with back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-23), tipping off Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

With two more meetings remaining, the James-Brooks rivalry appears poised to draw continued attention, reinforcing Perkins’ belief that their confrontations resonate well beyond the NBA floor.