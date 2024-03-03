LeBron James has broken numerous records to solidify himself as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. The Lakers superstar broke another record during Los Angeles' game against the Denver Nuggets. James scored his 40,000th career point. Now, social media is in a frenzy.

Basketball fans are gushing over James' record-increasing feat during the Lakers-Nuggets game

On Feb. 7th, 2023, Lebron James broke Kareem Abdul Jabbar's record for most points scored in NBA history (38,387). Nearly a year later, the legendary forward hit the 40,000 points mark, an accolade no other player has achieved.

Of course, fans and analysts on social media are taking in the greatness:

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas even got in on the action, jokingly saying, “I did my part helping LeBron get t 40,000 points,” as seen from his X account:

James is truly a one-of-a-kind talent. His 20-plus-year dominance speaks volumes about his dedication and work ethic. He has more lofty goals he wants to accomplish though.

The Los Angeles Lakers seek to make a deep playoff run after the Denver Nuggets bounced them out of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Ironically, the same team that denied the Lakers their glory was the same team James accomplished his 40k scoring feat on.

His accomplishment gave LA a much-needed boost, as the Lakers led the game at halftime. Nevertheless, two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic will not allow the Nuggets to do down easy.

All in all, as the second half of the 2024 NBA season gets underway, can James add to his greatness and lead his team to another championship?