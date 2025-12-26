Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry reached his 26,000-point career milestone in a 126-116 Christmas Day win against the Dallas Mavericks, and did it while wearing Klay Thompson's signature shoes. Curry spent 13 seasons as one half of the infamous “Splash Brothers” duo, alongside Thompson. The 3-point chucking pair helped lead the Warriors to four championships in seven seasons.

Curry rocking Thompson's signature shoes is a fitting way to pay homage to his former teammate, while playing against him, as The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis noted.

“Didn’t notice this until now, but sneaker free agent Stephen Curry is wearing Klay Thompson’s shoes by ANTA,” Curtis reported.

Didn't notice this until now, but sneaker free agent Stephen Curry is wearing Klay Thompson's shoes by ANTA.

Curry became the 22nd player in NBA history to score 26,000+ points in his career in the third quarter of the Warriors' 10-point win against the Mavs.

26,000 CAREER POINTS FOR STEPH CURRY! The 22nd player in NBA history to reach that mark

Curry finished with 23 points on 6-of-18 shooting and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. He also finished with four assists and three rebounds. Klay Thompson scored seven points on 3-of-8 attempts off the bench, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block for the Mavs.

Stephen Curry's honest take on Cooper Flagg after Warriors win

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg impressed Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry with his game-high 27-point performance in Thursday's Christmas Day matchup. Flagg, who has participated in Curry's basketball camp before entering the NBA, went 13-of-21 from the floor and finished with six rebounds, five assists, and one block in his first matchup against Steph and the Warriors.

After the game, in his walk-off interview, Curry discussed what he sees in Flagg's future, per NBA on ESPN's X (formerly Twitter).

“Just a true hooper. Competitor. You forget how young he is — just his presence out there on the court,” Curry said. “So, the future is bright. I'm glad he got this experience in his first year to understand what the bright lights feel like. The league is in good hands.”

"Just a true hooper. Competitor. … The league is in good hands." Steph Curry had high praise for Cooper Flagg after their matchup

The Warriors have won three consecutive games.