Rich Paul acknowledged that his close relationship with LeBron James does not mean blind agreement, explaining that while he has disagreed with the Los Angeles Lakers star at times this season, James has earned the latitude that comes with a historic career.

Speaking on the latest episode of Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, Paul emphasized that longevity and sustained excellence afford James freedoms few players ever reach, even when critique is warranted.

“Listen, LeBron is in year 23. He’s earned the right. He could have a sleeping bag on the bench for all I care. People talk about him eating fruit and this. Listen, and I’m not again, when you talk about critique, I don’t sugarcoat anything for my guys.”

Host Max Kellerman referenced a moment earlier this season that sparked debate, noting his own discomfort with James’ interaction with an opposing team during a game.

“We talked on this show about how I didn’t like how he was fraternizing with the Phoenix Suns in that game.”

Paul agreed with the criticism but reiterated that disagreement does not negate perspective earned over two decades in the league.

“Right, I didn’t either, so we move on. But he’s earned the right.”

Rich Paul says Lakers star LeBron James has earned his leeway

Paul clarified that while he does not have to agree with James — or any of his clients — on every action or comment, James’ résumé places him in a category unto himself. Entering his 23rd NBA season, James has navigated scrutiny at a level few players have experienced, and Paul framed that context as essential when evaluating isolated moments.

Paul also referenced James’ recent comments about playing on Christmas Day, which he addressed on a previous episode of the show. While Paul acknowledged that he might personally prefer family time, he expressed no issue with James candidly sharing his feelings about the holiday schedule, reiterating that transparency does not diminish professionalism.

The discussion followed the Lakers’ 132-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, a game in which James finished with 23 points, six assists and two rebounds. He shot 7-for-14 from the field, 3-for-5 from three-point range and 6-for-11 from the free-throw line in 26 minutes.

The loss dropped Los Angeles to 19-9 and extended a brief skid as the team navigates injuries and defensive inconsistency. Despite the setback, James’ on-court production has remained steady, even as outside conversations focus on demeanor, leadership and visibility during games.

Paul’s comments underscored a broader theme: accountability and autonomy are not mutually exclusive. While Paul remains willing to critique moments he disagrees with — such as in-game interactions or optics — he maintains that James’ body of work affords him a degree of trust unmatched in modern NBA history.

The Lakers will have an opportunity to respond quickly. Los Angeles is set to host the Houston Rockets (17-10) on Christmas Day, opening a five-game homestand. Tipoff is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the game airing nationally on ABC and ESPN.