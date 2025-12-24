The Los Angeles Lakers were once again dominated in a second straight game, and this time it came in the hands of the Phoenix Suns, as they lost 132-108. Though they were without Luka Doncic, they still had enough talent on the floor to keep things competitive, but that was not what happened.

The Suns had a lot of contributors in the win, and of course, Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks were the two players who led them in scoring. But it was the other players who stepped up and helped them, such as Jordan Goodwin, who used to be on the Lakers.

Goodwin only had eight points, but it was energy and activity on the floor that was big for the Suns, and it's safe to say that he outplayed most of the players on the Lakers, and head coach JJ Redick seems to agree.

After the game, a reporter asked Redick, “Does this group have enough guys who make the choice to play hard (like many guys on Phoenix eg. Goodwin)?”

Redick simply answered “No.”

That's troubling, especially when looking at the talent the Lakers have on the team. It seems like Redick is fed up with how the team is playing, and he wants something to change quickly.

“There's shortcuts you can take or you can do the hard thing and you can make the second effort or you can't or you can sprint back or you cant. It's just a choice,” Redick said.

The next chance the Lakers have to get back on track is against the Houston Rockets on Christmas, another team that has been struggling the past few games. Redick believes that the team will come out with the right energy in that one.

“Coming off these two games, you’re not gonna have a good taste in your mouth, and you’re gonna be thinking about how you played, how the team’s playing. I told them to detach tomorrow, be with their family, enjoy the holiday, we’ll all come with the right mentality on Christmas.”