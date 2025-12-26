Lakers Nation held its collective breath on Christmas Day. During the Los Angeles Lakers' marquee showdown against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena, veteran guard Marcus Smart gave everyone a serious fright.

Known for his reckless abandon and defensive grit, Smart went down with what initially looked like a significant injury, sending shockwaves through the arena.

According to Brett Siegel, Smart was seen sprinting straight to the locker room with his right arm visibly dangling. The sight of the defensive anchor clutching his shoulder and exiting the floor had all the makings of a season-altering moment.

For a Lakers team that has relied heavily on Smart’s toughness and leadership this season, losing him was a nightmare scenario. But, in true Marcus Smart fashion, he didn't stay down.

Reports confirmed it was just an injury scare, and Smart returned to the game, much to the relief of the purple and gold faithful. Before the incident, Smart had already been making his presence felt, recording a key steal on Rockets center Alperen Sengun and converting a driving layup in the second quarter.

His ability to navigate screens and disrupt passing lanes has been a catalyst for Los Angeles all year, with Smart averaging 1.6 steals per game coming into the contest.

The Lakers signed Smart to be the heartbeat of their defense, and moments like this remind you exactly why. He throws his body on the line on every possession. While the visual of his arm hanging loose was terrifying, his return is a testament to the grit he brings to the squad.

The Lakers dodged a major bullet on Christmas. Now, they just need to make sure their defensive pitbull stays in one piece for the long haul.