The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive offseason ahead of them with speculation over LeBron James retiring. Although bigger questions than who will not be returning remain, it looks like Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba will receive the short end of the stick for the 2023-2024 season, reports The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

“The two players it’s appearing won’t be back are Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley, if only because of their contracts. With the aforementioned six names [LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie] expected to return, the Lakers would be at around $120 million to $125 million — depending on the salary of Hachimura — in salary before factoring in cap holds or empty roster charges. Add Bamba’s $10.3 million non-guaranteed salary and Beasley’s $16.5 million team option, and they’re pushing $150-plus million with just eight players — and that’s before including free agents like Russell, Schröder or Walker.”

Both Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba did not make much of a difference in the postseason, so losing them won't be too much of a heartbreak for Lakers faithful. Getting rid of their contracts in order to try and retain players more endeared to Los Angeles would be a prudent move by the Lakers brass.

Overall, pretty much everything the Lakers do this summer should be in order to entice LeBron James into staying. If that includes getting rid of Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba so they can keep guys like Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, then it is really a no-brainer. Expect both Bamba and Beasley to be playing elsewhere next season.