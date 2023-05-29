My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers on an unexpectedly spirited playoff run, but they ended up meeting their match in the Western Conference Finals when they were swept by the Denver Nuggets. After their Game 4 loss to the Nuggets, James offered a hint that he may potentially consider retiring this offseason, sending the NBA world into a state of collective shock.

Many folks aren’t actually expecting James to retire, but the rumors will likely continue to persist until he decides to announce what his future plans are. As a result, pretty much every single thing James says or does over the offseason will be noted by fans, leading to many folks taking exception to a rather cryptic social media post from LeBron on Monday afternoon.

LeBron James on his IG story 👀 "I'm suppose to be #1 on everybody list. We'll see what happens when I no longer exist." pic.twitter.com/WBzdtEt0MR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If James keeps this up, it’s going to be a very long offseason for the rest of the NBA world. You can certainly make of this what you want to; it could be a veiled hint at his potential retirement, or it could just be James saying something just to say something. Nobody really knows, but when James speaks, everyone in the basketball world listens, and he certainly has our attention currently.

The lack of context surrounding this message certainly makes this an interesting message from James, but in the grand scheme of things, we can’t make too much of what James is saying here. Everything James does throughout the offseason will be noteworthy to NBA fans, so it will be worth keeping an eye on the Lakers legend to see what his next move is.