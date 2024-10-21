Quincy Olivari is taking his NBA dream to the next level. The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed the rookie out of the Xavier Musketeers basketball program to a two-way contract following a strong showing in the preseason.

On Sunday, Olivari told reporters, including ESPN's Dave McMenamin, how he found out that he was going to be inked by the Lakers to a two-way deal.

“Well, I was very confident that after the Golden State game that I would, that I put myself in position to receive a two-way [contract],” Olivari said.

“Just didn't know where, but it wasn't until yesterday around like 11. I had just left the facility after a massage and Nick Mazzella [Lakers senior director] texted me and said, ‘Hey Quincy, I heard that you just were up here. Sorry, but can you come back?' As I was coming back, I was at Jaxson Hayes' house and when I came back, as I'm pulling into the facility, he calls me and basically just like, I call my mom, call my dad. We're all on the phone, he said, ‘Yeah, they're gonna convert you to a two-way.”

Olivari's solid preseason even caught the eye of Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who praised the rookie's performance in a 132-74 victory over the Phoenix Suns last Friday.

“It meant a lot,” Olivari said about Johnson's powerful message. “He's a legend and being for the Lakers, that's huge name to have a co-sign from him.

Olivari also detailed the moment he realized that the Basketball Hall of Famer gave him a shoutout.

“I was actually unpacking and I just happen to be on my phone, Olivari shared.

“I was just scrolling and ‘Oh, thanks Magic,' [I] liked the tweet. I know he wasn't going to see if I responded but I definitely showed it to my dad, I showed it to my mom, my agent.

Quincy Olivari made the most of his preseason opportunity with the Lakers

In the Warriors game, the 23-year-old Olivari, who did not hear his name at the 2024 NBA draft, put up 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field, including five 3-pointers on nine attempts from behind the arc. In addition, Olivari grabbed seven rebounds and dished out two assists. While he did have seven turnovers in the 39 minutes he was on the floor, many saw great promise in Olivari, who played for the Rice Owls in college before transferring to Xavier.

In four appearances in the preseason, Olivari averaged 23.6 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the field per 36 minutes.