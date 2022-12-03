By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Friday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks was not short in action. As usual, Russell Westbrook made sure that he was part of the fun, which at one point, involved the Lakers guard going full savage on Giannis Antetokounmpo during one of the latter’s trips to the free-throw line.

The referees awarded Giannis a retake of a missed free-throw after Russ was whistled for a violation. Westbrook clearly wasn’t pleased with the call and he made sure to let the game officials — and Antetokounmpo — know about it:

Lmao Russell Westbrook counting down while Giannis is at the free throw line 😂 pic.twitter.com/jY0Gnq0Fxu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 3, 2022

Westbrook really counted down Giannis’ entire free-throw routine. He wasn’t being shy about it either as he literally screamed every second up and until Antetokounmpo released the ball.

For those that require context, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free-throw routine has garnered a lot of controversy through the years. A couple of years back, opposing fans counted down each and every time the Bucks superstar headed to the line. The objective was to distract Antetokounmpo by pressuring him to be hasty with his routine. Players are given only 10 seconds on the line before they’re whistled for a violation, and more often than not, Giannis went beyond the time limit.

That hasn’t been the case for the former back-to-back MVP these days, though. Russell Westbrook tried his best to make a point on Friday but it is clear that Antetokunmpo needed just eight seconds to complete his routine from the charity stripe. He made his free throw, too.