Kurt Warner has one of the most improbable football legacies in NFL history, rising from stocking grocery shelves to winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams—who were based in St. Louis at the time. Now, the Hall of Famer is once again generating buzz, as he hints at the possibility of returning to the sidelines in a new role. While not pursuing a head coaching job, Warner has opened the door to a part-time or advisory position—one that may bring him back into the football orbit in a different capacity.

This uptick in coaching rumors surrounding Warner gained traction following his recent interview with The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman, who featured questions posed to the Super Bowl XXXIV MVP. Warner made it clear he isn’t eyeing a traditional, full-time coaching job. Instead, he's more intrigued by a setup that allows him to teach, collaborate, and remain close to football without upending the life he’s carefully built post-retirement.

“I don’t want to work 60 hours a day. I don’t want it to take over my life,” Warner said. “But maybe there’s a perfect consulting position where I could help create, help teach, and design plays and game plans. That’s really what I love — the X and O stuff.”

Since retiring in 2010, the former Rams, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback has remained closely tied to the game. He regularly appears as an analyst on NFL Network and Westwood One, and is set to serve as the lead commentator for YouTube’s first live NFL broadcast this season. Despite his media success, Warner continues to coach high school quarterbacks and lead private seminars—ongoing efforts that reflect his deep passion for teaching the fundamentals of quarterback play.

Article Continues Below

Much of his recent coaching experience has centered around family. Warner previously served as offensive coordinator at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale to coach his son, and he currently works as the quarterbacks coach at Brophy College Preparatory. His time in high school football helped shape his philosophy—he views coaching as something that should be flexible, purpose-driven, and personal.

That vision may soon align with a unique opportunity. Kade Warner, a former wide receiver at Nebraska and Kansas State, recently became the offensive coordinator at Division II Quincy University. The 54-year-old has hinted that if Kade eventually becomes a head coach, joining his son’s staff could be the “perfect situation.”

For now, Warner remains grounded. His lifestyle balances football, media, and family. Still, his recent comments have sparked new conversations across the NFL and college ranks alike. Should the right door open, one of the game’s greatest underdog stories could find itself back on the sidelines—this time, as a mentor to the next generation.