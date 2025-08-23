Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took a significant step in his recovery from a left hamstring injury that he suffered in August. Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on Guerrero Jr. that revealed his first baseman wasn't far from making his return. Then, Schneider added another step as Vladimir inches closer to returning to the baseball diamond.

Schneider says Guerrero Jr. is mobile and is hitting the batting cages this week, the Blue Jays manager said, per MLB.com's Steve Gorten.

“Today was the first day of running and getting after it,” Schneider said. “He did some running [sprints]. He hit in the cage. He is going to hit out here today and see how he feels, to see if he’s available today, tomorrow, Sunday. Whatever it is. But he’s definitely feeling better, and I think the activity he did today is a good sign — all trending in the right direction.”

Seeing Guerrero Jr. getting swings in was a refreshing sight to see for Schneider.

“Watching him hit in the cage, he looked pretty normal today,” Schneider added.

Schneider is hoping to pencil Guerrero Jr. back into his batting order soon.

“We're trying to be careful but we want to get him in as quick as we can,” Schneider said. “It's not IL worthy, he's been better every single day. Hopefully he's available tonight or over the weekend.”

In a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Guerrero Jr. suffered a left hamstring injury back on Monday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Blue Jays injury update

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero caught a break in his diagnosis this week. He dodged a much more serious injury after undergoing an MRI that revealed Guererro Jr. didn't break or tear anything significant.

The latest surrounding Guererro Jr.'s injury update was confirmed by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s hamstring MRI revealed ‘just inflammation, which is good' manager John Schneider said,” Rosenthal reported. “Unlikely available tonight but could return in the next few days.”

The Blue Jays, leading the AL East divison with a 5.0-game lead over the Red Sox, are 6-4 through their last 10 games, including a 5-2 victory against the Marlins. Blue Jays centerfielder Daulton Varsho knocked in three RBIs and first baseman Ty France finished with two.

The Blue Jays will finish their three-game series against the Marlins on Saturday and Sunday before hosting the Twins for a three-game series, starting Monday.