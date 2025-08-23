The Michigan football team hasn't named a starting QB yet, but the expectation is that freshman Bryce Underwood will win the starting job. Underwood was the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is one of the best prospects to ever come to Ann Arbor. He is expected to fix the Wolverines' offense that was one of the worst in college football last year. Michigan struggled mightily on that side of the ball, and it was because they didn't have a good QB.

It's not often that a true freshman starts at QB for a program like Michigan, but it's looking likely that will be the case for the Wolverines this season. It won't be easy for Underwood to adjust to Big Ten football so quickly, but he certainly isn't lacking confidence.

“Honestly, just shock the world,” Underwood said in an interview with the Big Ten Network when he was asked about what he is most excited for this season. “You know, they've seen a lot of freshmen, but I feel like nobody's seen a freshman like me.”

Underwood sounds ready to take on anything, and he wants to help his team beat its rivals and make another run to the national championship game.

“Honestly do whatever it takes to get my team to wherever they want to be, which is the national championship,” Underwood said. “Of course, beating Ohio State is one of the things as well. So however I can prepare my team like that, that's what I'm willing to do.”

The Michigan football season is just one week away, so we will soon know whether or not Bryce Underwood wins the starting job. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore noted recently that he was going to make a decision during game week, and it's about to be game week.