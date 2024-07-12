Although Serena Williams is not a comedian or entertainer, her turn as ESPYs host was highly anticipated by plenty of people. Those who worshiped the tennis icon throughout her 17-year career have been waiting to see the 23-time major champion back in the spotlight. Still, no one knew quite what to expect.

There is an art form to comedy that is tough to master, so when in doubt, it can be best to just stick to the classics. It is important to put a new twist on these barbs, however, so as not to enter cliche territory. Williams appeared to have that in mind when she took aim at LeBron James, using his son and Los Angeles Lakers teammate Bronny James to set up a joke the four-time champion knows all too well.

“I truly hope Bronny has a long career,” Williams began, per The Tennis Letter. “So long that he will see his hairline recede. Then miraculously un-recede… like dad.” The Saginaw, Michigan native has landed many ferocious shots in her life, but that one was a bit unexpected.

Hearing one legendary athlete roast another is rare these days, as most stars try to be buddy buddy. James is certainly not above being hit with a jab at the ESPYs, though, given how much laughter is needed in these type of events. Although it may not knock anyone out of their chair, the line packs a nostalgic wallop that reminds people just how long LeBron James has been at the forefront.

His hairline became a hot topic a decade ago and puzzled many fans, but with him having a full-circle moment after seeing his son get drafted to the same team he plays for, it makes sense for Williams to go into the vault for this one.

Lakers' LeBron James has heard it before

When someone is under the microscope like James is, a change in physical appearance is going to draw an abundance of jokes and reactions. He cannot slip under the radar. Others like Kevin Hart have used the legend's hairline as a punchline in their comedy, so he is probably not fazed by Serena Williams' zinger.

The 2024 inductee of the National Women's Hall of Fame touched on a few other prominent figures during her hosting duties, including Drake, Caitlin Clark and Pat McAfee. She made sure to infuse a feminist theme into the proceedings and blasted Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (who was in attendance) for controversial remarks he made in May.

The LeBron James joke will still garner plenty of attention online, though, as he continues to be a focal point of conversation. One would assume there would be no hard feelings between the two megastars. But perhaps James has a retort he will drop when the time is right.