Ever since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 season, star big man Anthony Davis has struggled to stay on the court. He's played in 60-plus games in a regular season just once with the Lakers, and he's missed over 40-plus games in a Lakers season twice. If he's healthy, Davis is a top-ten player and one of the best in the world at his position, but that's a big if.

On Wednesday's episode of FS1's Undisputed — just a few days after a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin indicated that the Lakers are unlikely to extend Davis' contract this summer — Shannon Sharpe dropped a brutally honest take on a potential Anthony Davis contract extension with the Lakers, per a tweet from Undisputed's official Twitter account:

“How could you be mad at the Lakers given his history since The Bubble. He’s always injured.”

The Lakers shouldn't give Anthony Davis an extension, @ShannonSharpe explains: pic.twitter.com/yezBBu2vZN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 7, 2023

Anthony Davis, 30, has played 11 years in the NBA and four as a member of the storied Los Angeles Lakers franchise. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.0 blocks, 2.2 turnovers, and 2.6 personal fouls per game across 56 appearances this season (54 starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Davis' 56.3% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

The Lakers would be wise not to sign Davis to an extension this summer. After all, Davis is still under contract for another season. The smartest move the Lakers could make in this situation is to wait and see how Davis' 2023-24 season plays out before throwing a huge offer his way.