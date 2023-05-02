Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

We got ourselves one hell of a second-round matchup, ladies and gentlemen! We are getting yet another edition of LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. The battle sparked countless debates about the two superstars. Ahead of Game 1, Shannon Sharpe had a rather… interesting take about Curry and LeBron. (video via ClutchPoints on Twitter)

"I believe that [LeBron & Steph Curry] are both beloved but I believe LeBron is more hated… Steph didn't have [LeBron's] level of expectations even though he became the face of the franchise." —Shannon Sharpe (via @undisputed) Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/WfhE9WLoQO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

Sharpe does have a point here. Even before coming to the Lakers, LeBron James already had the weight of the world on his shoulders. He was (and still is) the most hyped-up draft prospect in NBA history. Anything less than a Hall of Fame career would be a bust for LeBron. And yet… here he is, with a legitimate case as the greatest player of all-time.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, had a period where he was seen as the loveable underdog of the NBA. Oft-injured during his first few seasons, Curry’s breakout season in 2015 got him a lot of admiration from fans around the world. Over time, though, excellence breeds hate. As Curry and the Warriors gained more success, so did the hate around him.

Despite the constant barrage of insults from opposing fans, both LeBron James and Stephen Curry are beloved outside of the Lakers and Warriors fanbase, respectively. Deep down, every NBA fan is excited to see these two rivals go at each other like old times. It’s almost like the 2015 Finals, where both teams were relatively evenly-matched.

Expect to see one of the most exciting matchups in the NBA today. Who will come out on top?