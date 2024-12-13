Snoop Dogg, a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan, voiced his frustrations over the team’s current state during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Friday. The rapper and entertainer called for significant roster adjustments, echoing the sentiments of many Lakers fans.

“I think we need to make some changes,” Snoop Dogg said. “We brought back the exact same team from last year. No disrespect, but that ain’t gonna cut it. We need to make some moves and move some people around… make some adjustments. Jeanie and what’s the dude’s name?”

Host Stephen A. Smith responded, “Rob Pelinka.”

Snoop Dogg continued, “Yeah, hello? Where you at? What you doing? Come on, man, make some moves, some adjustments. There’s people out there that we can have on our squad, and you just gotta make that decision that it’s time to make that move because, as Lakers fans… y’all are on the clock. Y’all got to hurry up before we end up cussing y’all out, going all one like we normally do. Right now we’re on television being very professional, but on Instagram, y’all can get it.”

Snoop Dogg's call for change aligns with Lakers' plans ahead of trade window

The Lakers, who have struggled to find consistency this season with a 3-7 record over their last 10 games, face a critical opportunity to retool the roster as many players become trade eligible on December 15, ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

Reports suggest the Lakers are eyeing reinforcements at the point guard and center positions. Speculation has ramped up regarding a potential trade with the Washington Wizards for veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas. Additionally, rumors indicate the Lakers might explore signing Markelle Fultz, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, who is currently a free agent.

Lakers Senior Reporter Anthony Irwin outlined a potential path forward for the team, suggesting a three-pronged approach: executing the Valanciunas trade, signing Fultz, and exploring a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Such a deal could reportedly involve sending D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, and draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson.

The Lakers are under increased scrutiny after their disappointing first-round exit to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023-24 playoffs. Despite holding star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the current roster has struggled to compete at a championship level, and adjustments appear necessary to contend in the loaded Western Conference.

The next few weeks will be pivotal as head coach J.J. Redick and the Lakers’ front office evaluate their options. The team has struggled to return to championship contention following its 2020 title, raising questions about its ability to maximize the remaining years of the LeBron James era.

If no substantial changes are made, frustrations like those expressed by Snoop Dogg may only grow louder, both on television and across social media platforms. With trade rumors swirling and fan expectations sky-high, the Lakers are, indeed, “on the clock.”