More than a decade after having Chris Paul cruelly dangled in front of them, Los Angeles Lakers fans may finally get to see the 12-time All-Star don the Purple and Gold this year.

If the Phoenix Suns end the anticipation and waive Paul, the Lakers are expected to spring into action and try to scoop him up, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. This has been speculated since LA was swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets, but fans now have confirmation that this is indeed the franchise's preferred route. Bringing in Paul is maybe not the most practical scenario for a team that already struggles to stay healthy, but he is still one of the top playmakers in the game.

In a visibly declining year, the 38-year-old ranked fourth in the NBA with 8.9 assists per game. D'Angelo Russell was a key part of the Lakers' second-half rejuvenation but faded into the background much of the postseason. Paul does not need to make shots to be effective and could help tighten up an offensive unit that looked lost against Denver.

While Chris Paul may be their number one offseason priority, the Lakers would greatly appreciate it if he takes a veteran's minimum discount. That would afford the front office the financial flexibility to go out and get another solid contributor in free agency. The question then becomes does Paul view this as his best chance to finally win a ring?

If he does, then money might not be an issue at all. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a top-heavy, yet still uncertain West might be enough to overcome any feelings of pride and finally send Paul to LA.