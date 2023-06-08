Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul has accomplished a whole lot in his three seasons as a member of the Suns. He's made two All-Star teams since joining Phoenix and led the Suns to their third NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. But Paul may not be a member of the Suns for much longer.

Paul recently spoke with the Suns about his future with the team and discussed several options, such as a possible trade or waive. And ESPN's Brian Windhorst hopped on Thursday's episode of the ESPN show, Get Up, and revealed the Suns' “likely” Chris Paul outcome, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I think it's likely…by June 28th we'll see Chris Paul waived.”

Chris Paul, 38, has played 18 years in the NBA for five franchises. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.9 turnovers, and 2.1 personal fouls per game across 59 appearances with the Suns this season (all starts).

The former Wake Forest star did a great job at limiting his turnovers in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Paul's 1.9 turnovers per game average was the lowest of his pro career.

Where Chris Paul will play next season is still very much up in the air. But if the Suns do indeed waive him, the Boston Celtics stand out as his best potential landing spot. After all, the Celtics desperately need a playmaker of Paul's caliber, and Paul would have a great chance at finally winning an NBA championship if he were to join the Celtics.