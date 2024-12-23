Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James hit the road again with his Bay Lakers teammates. After James’ 30-point performance in a 106-100 loss versus the Valley Sun, he returned for another road trip. All eyes were on the Lakers’ second-round pick. Bronny played in this year’s G League showcase.

In a 120-104 victory against the Osceola Magic, James tallied six points on 3-for-7 shooting, seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes. However, the unanimous opinion on Bronny James is that he needs to spend more time in the G League, as per Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds.

After Bronny’s second G League showcase game in Orlando, he discussed staying level-headed despite all the hype and commentary about his NBA career.

“[Noise from the outside] flies in one ear and out the other. … My family, my parents, they are extremely thankful that I’m not only able to play basketball but also just walk around and speak to other people. It’s a blessing to be able to play this sport that I love,” James said. “There’s a chance I wasn’t going to be able to. So I wake up, and I’m thankful for that every day.”

Still, the experiences he’s gone through have helped mold him into a better player.

“I’ve become resilient over these past couple of years fighting through injuries, mental illness, stuff like that,” James said. “Just, you know, coming in and working every day and staying the course.”

Seventeen months removed from going into cardiac arrest, it’s still a mental hurdle James faces daily.

“Trying to get past that,” James said. “It’s difficult, but I’m trying to work at it every day.”

Bronny James extremely thankful to play for Lakers

Bronny will rejoin the Lakers for their game against the Pistons on Monday.