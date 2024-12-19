Bronny James' G League playing status has been a frequent point of discussion early this season. It was initially reported that the Los Angeles Lakers guard would not play in road games with the South Bay Lakers. However, in an apparent change of heart by the organization, he took the floor for his first road appearances earlier this week.

James will continue to travel with South Bay during the G League showcase, which will take place in Orlando, Flordia from Dec. 19-22. At the event, the Lakers rookie revealed his reasoning behind playing in road games.

“I’m just trying to come get reps in the G-League,” James told ClutchPoints. “I know I won’t get as much time with the big team, so just trying to come with my guys and get reps and get better every day… Just overall trying to get better as a player and a person.”

The G League showcase is a closed event where over 200 players will play in front of NBA scouts and general managers.

Lakers' Bronny James continues road G League stint at Winter Showcase

Over 100 players have earned NBA call-ups during or immediately after the last 19 Showcases. All 31 G League teams descend upon Orlando for the event, where they are separated into four regional groups before potentially advancing to a knockout round.

“It seems like an AAU tournament, to be honest. It's a crazy environment. There's amazing competition here,” James said of the event.

James has split time between the NBA and G League with the Lakers this season. He made his first appearance at the winter showcase on Thursday, posting 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting with four rebounds, five assists, three steals and six turnovers during a 98-90 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

The second-round pick has averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 turnovers per game on 37 percent shooting from the field and 23.3 percent from three over six G League appearances.