Toronto Maple Leafs fans got some unfortunate news on Monday morning when it was announced that top prospect Rodion Amirov passed away due to a battle with brain cancer, per his agent Daniel Milstein. He released a lengthy statement on Twitter:

‘It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career. We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him. We’d like to thank his doctors, who took great care of him. We’d like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and his KHL – Salavat Yulayev Ufa team. Both did everything possible to help in any way, do whatever was necessary for Rodion and the Amirov family. And we’d like to thank hockey fans all over the world who sent notes of encouragement and best wishes over the past two years. They meant so much to the Amirov family.'

Reactions came pouring out after the news was released, and it's safe to say Amirov had a lasting effect on lots of people.

“He’s infection. Whoever he’s around, you can’t help but cheer for him and his journey.” – Hayley Wickenheiser. Your legacy will always live on Rodion Amirov. May you continue to bring joy to those above. 💜 pic.twitter.com/dhQB3UVRQy — din (@klooowry) August 14, 2023

i’ve been following this rodion amirov’s career since i was 14 and he was only 17-18 and everything that comes out about him has been overwhelmingly positive. you watch a guy with such a promising life ahead of him how do you even deal with something so unbelievably unfair — Spence (@WhereIsMalgin) August 14, 2023

hits a lot harder today. 21 years old man, he was so young. rodion amirov forever pic.twitter.com/qzsnqAuwxU — natalie (@marnylander) August 14, 2023

The moment Rodion Amirov became a Leaf. Gone way too soon #LeafsForever https://t.co/T40GqldbTs pic.twitter.com/ErHYGvwk1r — Jay Money (@insiderJmoney) August 14, 2023

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Rodion Amirov. A tremendous young talent gone far too soon. Take a moment to hug your loved ones. Tell them how much you care, and how much they mean to you. We never know how long we have to do those things. ❤️ — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) August 14, 2023

Amirov was the 15th overall pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry deal. He was a sensation in Russia with the KHL and was the leading scorer as he led Salavat Yulaev. to a world championship.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February 2022 and passed away at the age of 21.