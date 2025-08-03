The Los Angeles Dodgers made some moves at the recent MLB trade deadline but perhaps not as many as fans had hoped considering the team's depth of injuries so far this year. Arguably Los Angeles' most notable trade was sending pitcher Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a package of talent.

Recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today broke down why this trade was largely viewed as a win for the Dodgers in MLB circles.

“They sent Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox simply because he wasn’t good enough to make their rotation, and brought back minor league outfielder James Tibbs, who was the Red Sox’s fifth-ranked prospect, and a key piece from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers’ trade,” noted Nightengale, listing the May trade as the best “under the radar” move of this year's MLB trade deadlie.

Nightengale also reported that “rival executives believe the deal could be a steal for the Dodgers with Tibbs having a chance to become a star.”

If that prediction were to come to fruition, then the Dodgers could have made not only one of the best trades of this year's deadline, but in recent MLB seasons overall.

Can the Dodgers repeat?

National League manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the third inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Perhaps no team in the MLB landscape has been hit harder by the injury bug this year than the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have seen a plethora of star players, including multiple key members of their vaunted pitching staff, go down with various ailments so far in 2025.

It was only this week that the Dodgers got offseason signee Blake Snell back from his own injury setback, and he struggled in his return, giving up two home runs in what ended up being a 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The good news for the Dodgers is that, when healthy, there is no team in the MLB that can hold a candle to their depth of talent, which they put together by adding several key free agents to a roster that had just won a World Series championship this past offseason.

If Los Angeles can stay even remotely healthy heading into this year's playoffs, there's a good chance that they'll be able to hoist a second straight trophy.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Dustin May’s ‘sad’ admission after Red Sox-Dodgers tradeJoey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park.
Emmet Sheehan rotation spot gets pivotal updateLorenzo J Reyna ·
IMAGE: Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman in center, Minnesota Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey on left side, Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz on right side. Dodger Stadium (home field of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in background
Dodgers headline biggest 2025 MLB trade deadline losersJordan Llanes ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers make official Blake Snell roster moveJordan Llanes ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.
Freddie Freeman celebrates Clayton Kershaw for ‘incredible’ shutout vs. RaysMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37), outfielder Andy Pages (44) and outfielder Alex Call (12) celebrate after they beat the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Alex Call reveals fits with Dodgers after trade deadlineMatty Breisch ·