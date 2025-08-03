The Los Angeles Dodgers made some moves at the recent MLB trade deadline but perhaps not as many as fans had hoped considering the team's depth of injuries so far this year. Arguably Los Angeles' most notable trade was sending pitcher Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a package of talent.

Recently, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today broke down why this trade was largely viewed as a win for the Dodgers in MLB circles.

“They sent Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox simply because he wasn’t good enough to make their rotation, and brought back minor league outfielder James Tibbs, who was the Red Sox’s fifth-ranked prospect, and a key piece from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers’ trade,” noted Nightengale, listing the May trade as the best “under the radar” move of this year's MLB trade deadlie.

Nightengale also reported that “rival executives believe the deal could be a steal for the Dodgers with Tibbs having a chance to become a star.”

If that prediction were to come to fruition, then the Dodgers could have made not only one of the best trades of this year's deadline, but in recent MLB seasons overall.

Can the Dodgers repeat?

Perhaps no team in the MLB landscape has been hit harder by the injury bug this year than the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have seen a plethora of star players, including multiple key members of their vaunted pitching staff, go down with various ailments so far in 2025.

It was only this week that the Dodgers got offseason signee Blake Snell back from his own injury setback, and he struggled in his return, giving up two home runs in what ended up being a 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The good news for the Dodgers is that, when healthy, there is no team in the MLB that can hold a candle to their depth of talent, which they put together by adding several key free agents to a roster that had just won a World Series championship this past offseason.

If Los Angeles can stay even remotely healthy heading into this year's playoffs, there's a good chance that they'll be able to hoist a second straight trophy.